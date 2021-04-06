Matthew Stafford Says 1 Aaron Donald Trait Is Underrated

Just about every person who watches the NFL would say Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the league. His physical attributes are so impressive that one aspect of his game is flying under the radar. At least, that’s what his new teammate thinks.

Matthew Stafford recently answered several questions regarding his new team. The star quarterback was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason.

During that interview, Stafford was asked what impressed him the most about Donald from afar.

While Stafford did rave about Donald’s ability to beat double teams, he said he’s equally impressed with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s football knowledge.

“I think his physical traits jump off the screen to you. That’s obvious. To see his ability to slash and get in between, block, defeat, one, two, three guys, whoever’s blocking him. That stuff is a bit obvious,” Stafford said, via TheRams.com. “But you know, his mental aptitude for the game is off the charts and something that I don’t know is talked about enough. He’s the guy that recognizes blocks as quickly as anybody I’ve ever seen. I’m excited to get to have him on my team and be in a red jersey when I play him in practice and not live.”

That’s high praise from Stafford, that’s for sure.

Donald has registered at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons. His ability to rush the quarterback from the interior is second to none in the NFL.

Stafford has to be thrilled that he’s now on the same team with Donald. He’ll no longer have to worry about No. 99 chasing him down in the backfield.

As for the rest of the NFL, all we can say is good luck.