Matthew Stafford Still Dealing With Injury: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be limited in practice in the coming days because of an issue with his throwing elbow.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford is dealing with something akin to "bad tendonitis" and the Super Bowl-winning signal caller had a "procedure" to try to alleviate the problem earlier this offseason.

The procedure was not surgical, and Rapoport likened it to platelet-rich plasma injections. However, that method of treatment did not eliminate the issue.

"I think long-term, everybody in LA thinks this is going to be fine," Rapoport said. "I don't think they have any stress about it, but it's a quarterback, it's a throwing arm and it's obviously something we need to monitor moving forward."

Without question, NFL fans and analysts will be doing just that in the coming weeks. They've already begun discussing Stafford's arm.

Stafford proved to be worth every bit of trade capital the Rams surrendered to acquire him from Detroit, as he helped lead Los Angeles to a title in his first season.

Five weeks from tonight, the Rams will begin defense of that championship against the Buffalo Bills.

Hopefully, Stafford's right elbow won't be a major worry by that point, but only time will tell.