Matthew Stafford Sums Up His Mindset On The Rams

The Los Angeles Rams traded a lot to pry Matthew Stafford out of Detroit. And now that he’s with the Rams, he’s all-in with what they’re building in Southern California.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Stafford said he’s excited for the coming season and working with his new coaches and teammates. He said that he’s excited about this team, and that when he’s as excited for a season, playoffs often follow.

“We had some good teams in Detroit, and I’m excited every single year because I love playing this game,” Stafford said. “But those years we made the playoffs, I thought we had good teams. But I’m very excited about playing for this team, the Rams organization. I’m excited about trying to get to know these guys. To win as consistently as the Rams have won in the last four or five years, you’ve got to have good people. You can’t just have good players and good coaches. It’s a really fun thing for me to be a part of, just trying to immerse myself in the team.”

In 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford went to the playoffs just three times. And after their disastrous 2020 campaign, he needed a change of scenery.

The Los Angeles Rams were more than happy to give Matthew Stafford that change of scenery. They traded two first-round draft picks and five-year starter Jared Goff to bring him into the fold.

Stafford now joins a Rams team that is coming off four straight winning seasons and three playoff appearances in the last four years.

Expectations will be high for Stafford in his first year with the Rams. But if his guy is right, the Rams could be a special team in 2021.

How good will the Rams be with Stafford under center?