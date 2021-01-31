Here’s How Many Teams The Los Angeles Rams Beat Out To Trade For Matthew Stafford

Earlier today, we learned that it was likely that Matthew Stafford would be traded before the Super Bowl. Hours later, and the Detroit Lions veteran quarterback is on his way to the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. popped up in these discussions earlier in the week. Tonight, news came down of a massive deal, which sends Jared Goff to Detroit, along with a haul of draft picks.

We knew that the market for Stafford would be pretty robust. The former No. 1 pick is still in his prime at 32-years old, and has a manageable two-year contract. Now, we have an idea of just how many teams L.A. beat out.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, more than six teams had extended offers to the Detroit Lions, with “a few worth more than a first round pick.” Unsurprisingly, he says that the Rams wound up having to chalk up more because of Jared Goff’s sizable contract, but in the end the Rams still won the sweepstakes.

The #Lions had more than 6 offers, including a few worth more than a 1st round pick. But Detroit taking on #Rams QB Jared Goff cost LA more. So it ends up as two future 1st rounders and more thanks to Goff’s contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

The Rams are dealing a pair of future first-round picks, and a third-rounder along with Goff for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles has been extremely aggressive during this championship window, a few years removed from a Super Bowl appearance now.

The team does not have control of their first round pick this year, trading it to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Jalen Ramsey deal. They’ve leveraged their draft capital heavily, but if Sean McVay’s team can break through for a championship, it will have been worth it.

Clearly the Los Angeles Rams brass believes that the upgrade from Goff to Stafford is worth mortgaging the future.

