After Stafford Deal, Here’s The Rams First-Round Draft Pick Situation

The Los Angeles Rams proved to be the final piece of the puzzle to complete a Matthew Stafford deal. The organization landed the veteran quarterback from the Lions in a blockbuster deal on Saturday night.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news that Stafford would be on the move to Los Angeles. In return, Detroit will receive two first round picks, a third rounder and former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

With the move, the Rams immediately become a Super Bowl contender next year. Los Angeles already boasts the best defense in the league and will now have a veteran quarterback in Stafford to steady what’s been an inconsistent offense.

However, it’s hard not to notice the Rams lack of draft picks, after the organization just sent two more to Detroit. Los Angeles didn’t select a first rounder from 2017 to 2020 and won’t have one this April either.

In fact, the last first round pick that Los Angeles made was to select Goff, who they just dealt to the Lions. That means following the Stafford deal, the Rams won’t pick in the first round for seven consecutive years.

Rams’ first round picks by year:

2016: Jared Goff

2017: None

2018: None

2019: None

2020: None

2021: None

2022: None

2023: None And after trading Goff, the last player they took in the first round, the Rams aren’t scheduled to make another first round pick anytime soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2021

Although the organization might’ve mortgaged their future, it’s hard to argue with what they received. In the 32-year-old Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams acquired a twelve-year veteran, fresh off one of the strongest season of his career. In 2020, he threw for over 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns, while completing over 64 percent of his passes.

Stafford will join a Rams offense that boasts talented wide receivers such as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. With the emergence of Cam Akers in the backfield, Los Angeles looks to be nearly set on that side of the ball.

Even still, the Rams defense remains the strength of their team. Los Angeles ranked first in the league in total defense in 2020 and will return superstars Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. Add a veteran quarterback to the mix and Los Angeles is in business.

However, the Rams will need to capitalize on their window almost immediately, or else each April, they’ll watch the first round pass with nothing but regret.

