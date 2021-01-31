Matthew Stafford is on his way to the Los Angeles Rams. After sending Jared Goff, a pair of future first-round picks, and a third rounder to the Detroit Lions, L.A. clearly sees the veteran quarterback as they key to getting them over the hump as Super Bowl contenders.

Goff got L.A. to the Super Bowl in 2018, and the team signed him to a huge extension, which doesn’t even take effect until this year. Goff is about to make $134 million over four years, but the Rams soured on him in a major way this year. That contract is a major reason why the Rams had to give up so much to move him in return for Stafford.

With the trade, the Rams will go at least seven years without their own first round pick. The trade up for Goff, big deal for Jalen Ramsey, and now the Matthew Stafford deal means that the team’s 2024 first-round pick will be the team’s first since it took Goff.

If the team wins a Super Bowl, though, it will likely all be worth it. ESPN’s Orlovsky, who backed up Stafford with the Detroit Lions, seems sold. He says that the Los Angeles Rams are not at the “top of the 2021 Super Bowl favorites” list. Someone let the Kansas City Chiefs know.

The @RamsNFL are now at the top of 2021 SB favorites https://t.co/G8ebSIFnSC — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 31, 2021

Playing through numerous injuries throughout the year, and with a pretty lowly supporting cast, Stafford threw for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. There are plenty in the NFL who will be excited to see the former No. 1 pick play for a true contender, something that hasn’t happened during his lengthy stint in Detroit.

Plenty, outside of the NFC West, which gets even more stacked with the move. The Seattle Seahawks should remain in the picture as long as Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are there, the Arizona Cardinals were on the cusp of the playoffs this year, and the San Francisco 49ers—the team many thought would end up with Stafford—are just a year removed from a Super Bowl berth, and had a historic number of injuries this year.

The Los Angeles Rams will certainly be among the most intriguing teams in the NFL next fall. Whether Orlovsky’s bullish takeaway is true, we’ll start to find out in about nine months.

[Dan Orlovsky]