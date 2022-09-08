Matthew Stafford Underwent Offseason Procedure: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a second half pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's elbow injury has been a major concern for Los Angeles Rams fans this year. That being said, the latest update on the Pro Bowl quarterback should put most of their worries to rest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Stafford underwent offseason elbow surgery to deal with the pain he dealt with last year.

Despite undergoing offseason surgery, Stafford is ready to go for this Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter added that Stafford feels "better today than he did at this time last year."

After seeing Schefter's report, Rams fans are feeling good about this season.

"Ok that’s good," a fan said. "I was worried about him playing through injury all year. But if he can play after the surgery he’ll be fine."

"Stafford needs to manage this all year but he is not a pitcher. He isn’t throwing the same volume, velocity, and angles. Sliders are what really puts a lot of strain on the elbow," Mario Pilato tweeted. "I am not overly concerned about his elbow. Stafford is one of the toughest QBs in the league.

Stafford's elbow injury will be one to monitor throughout the season, regardless of how encouraging this update is.

In his first year with the Rams, Stafford had 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He'll try to post even better numbers this fall.