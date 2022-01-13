Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Has Message For Rams Fans

The Los Angeles Rams fell in their regular season finale to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, but still managed to clinch the NFC West division and a home game for the first round of the playoffs. That means the Rams will welcome in the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium this upcoming weekend for a Wild Card matchup.

Home field advantage can be extremely important when it comes time for the postseason, but SoFi Stadium has developed somewhat of a reputation for being filled with opposing fanbases during games. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is pleading with Rams fans to make sure that’s not the case for next Monday’s playoff game.

Kelly Stafford took to Instagram on Wednesday night to beg fans in LA to show out in full force for the NFC West showdown. At the very least, she asked that Rams season ticket holders don’t sell their tickets away to the Cardinals faithful.

“My plea. Please don’t sell you tickets to Arizona fans,” Stafford wrote in the caption of her latest post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

The quarterback’s wife also explained in an accompanying video that she was stunned by the opposing crowd noise during in the Rams season finale against the 49ers. She revealed that her husband was working on a silent count all afternoon because the San Francisco fans were so deafening.

“I’m not gonna lie, I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game. And we came from Detroit. There were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild,” Kelly said of the Rams’ most recent game against the Niners.

Los Angeles lost the final game of the regular season in overtime, 27-24.

The Stafford’s are obviously hoping for a different result this upcoming Monday. In Matthew’s first year since leaving Detroit, he’s found himself in the playoffs for just the fourth time in his career and on one of the best teams in the NFL.

He’ll hope to pick up his first postseason win in a few days time when the Rams square off against the Cardinals.

Kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m ET on Monday.