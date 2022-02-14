Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Adorable Super Bowl Photo

Last night was a night to remember for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, his wife Kelly, and their children.

Stafford threw three touchdown passes to lead the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. After more than a decade in Detroit without a playoff win, Stafford win a title in his first season in LA.

After the game, Stafford and his family celebrated the win, with Kelly and two of the couple’s daughters accompanying him into the postgame press conference.

Kelly Stafford shared an adorable photo of the group meeting the media, with their kids front and center.

Talk about a moment none of them will ever forget.

Sunday had to feel like a dream for the Staffords, not just for all Matthew endured in his playing career but for what they have been through as a family. Kelly Stafford is a brain tumor survivor, and has been upfront about her health struggles over the last few years.

Needless to say, this family deserves to soak up all the success it is experiencing right now.