Michael Brockers appeared to toss some shade at Jared Goff when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford via trade earlier this year. Little did Brockers know he would become teammates with Goff once again later this off-season.

Brockers was still a member of the Los Angeles Rams when the organization traded for Stafford. After the deal was finalized, the defensive lineman had a passive-aggressive comment about Goff.

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up,” Brockers told TMZ Sports.

Brockers may have spoken too soon. The Rams traded the defensive lineman to Detroit, where he’s now teammates with Goff, once again. Brockers spoke with Goff about what he said, and made sure to make amends now that they’re teammates.

“I just wanted to come to him as a man and let him know that I have so much respect for him, that wasn’t any shot against him — just trying to pump up the Rams’ (fan) base,” Brockers said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

It appears there’s no bad blood between Michael Brockers and Jared Goff, but it’s still a pretty awkward situation.

Goff has an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season. Luckily, expectations aren’t as high in Detroit compared to Los Angeles.

The Rams, meanwhile, are championship or bust this season. The expectations are sky-high for Stafford and company.