The Los Angeles Rams were the first team to make a major splash this offseason, acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and two first-round picks.

Goff hasn’t been abysmal by any means for the Rams, but the front office felt that Stafford was too big of an upgrade to pass up. Despite not having a strong supporting cast this past season, Stafford had 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Saying goodbye to Goff must have been tough for some teammates, like Cooper Kupp, but overall the team seems excited about having Stafford on board for the 2021 season.

Earlier this week, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was asked if Stafford will be an upgrade over Goff. Without being disrespectful to his former teammate, Brockers had an honest assessment about the team’s quarterback change.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers asked the TMZ reporter. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up.”

Brockers firmly believes the Rams should be title contenders heading into next season.

“I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t.”

Expectations will be sky-high for Los Angeles next fall, that’s for sure.