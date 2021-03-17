Late Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions reportedly agreed to yet another trade that had the NFL laughing.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams shipped quarterback Jared Goff and several draft picks to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Not long after the trade Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was asked if Stafford was an upgrade over Goff.

The veteran defensive lineman had an honest response. “Is it a level up?” Brockers asked the TMZ reporter. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up.”

Well, on Tuesday night, the Rams traded Brockers to the Lions – where he’ll team up with Jared Goff once again. That’s right, just a few weeks after saying Matthew Stafford is a “level up” over Jared Goff, Brockers will have to share the field with Goff.

The irony wasn’t lost on NFL fans around social media.

lmao this’ll be awkward pic.twitter.com/CQ1wpWvTHp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 17, 2021

Brockers’ comment about Jared Goff wasn’t the only one he made to TMZ at the time. He also made it clear he thought the Rams were a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

“I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t.”

Well, he won’t be playing for a Super Bowl in Detroit any time soon.