Monday Night Football Streaker Has Reportedly Made Police Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A protester with a smoke bomb is tackled on the field by Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner, #45 Takkarist McKinley #50 and a security guard during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Getty Images

During Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a protester decided to run on the field with a pink smoke bomb.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was not amused by the streaker's behavior. As a result, he took matters into his own hands.

Wagner was caught leveling the streaker at Levi's Stadium. A video clip of him laying out the streaker immediately went viral on social media.

Well, according to TMZ Sports, the streaker has decided to file a police report over this incident. He went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday.

A representative for Direction Action Everywhere claims that Wagner and Takk McKinley were responsible for "blatant assault."

Apparently, the streaker stormed on the field to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.

As for Wagner, he said he just wanted to help out the security team at Levi's Stadium.

"You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing," Wagner said.

Wagner has not been arrested or charged with a crime at this time.