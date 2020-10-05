More Details Emerge From Jalen Ramsey-Golden Tate Fight

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate duked it out at midfield following today’s Rams-Giants game, and the fisticuffs almost didn’t end there.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Ramsey waited outside the locker room for a second chance at Tate, but it seems that others intervened to make sure that wouldn’t happen.

For the TL:DR version of the Ramsey-Tate beef, Ramsey used to be in a relationship with Tate’s sister, and the pair had two children together. However, last year, Ramsey left Breanna Tate for another woman while she was pregnant.

Since then, this feud has been simmering nicely before finally boiling over this afternoon.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020

Knowing what we know, it’s tough to be mad at Tate for being angry with Ramsey. Family means more than anything else in this world.

Overall though, it’s a good thing for both men that there was not another altercation after the game. As it is, there will probably be some fines being handed out for their midfield melee.

Another fight could have resulted in a stiffer punishment.