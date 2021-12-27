New Injury Update For Rams RB Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings, but lost running back Darrell Henderson in the process.

Thankfully, the Rams don’t believe that the ballcarrier’s injury is serious.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Henderson is believed to have suffered a knee sprain. He’s set to undergo an MRI on Monday that will give the Rams a clearer picture on the injury.

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., who was ruled out today, is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, source said. The hope is it’s minor, but he’ll have an MRI on Monday that will tell the full story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Henderson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams 30-23 victory over the Vikings at the end of a 17-yard run. It was the only touch of the game for the 24-year-old.

Henderson has split carries with Sony Michel for most of the year and has been a reliable fixture in the Rams’ run game. The third-year running back is averaging 4.6 yards per carry with 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’s added three receiving scores from quarterback Matthew Stafford as well.

Michel carried the bulk of the load before and after Henderson’s injury on Sunday. The former first-round pick gashed Minnesota’s defense for 131 yards and a touchdowns.

The Rams should be able to manage without Henderson for a little while, especially because of the positive news they received regarding Cam Akers earlier this week. LA activated Akers off injured reserve this week, making him eligible to return to the team as soon as he’s able.

Akers tore his Achilles during training camp in July, but now could be a huge factor for the Rams with the playoffs just around the corner.