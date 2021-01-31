NFL Analyst Has Question For Rams Coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his team could be in for a marked improvement in 2021 with the acquisition of Matthew Stafford. But the fact that the Rams gave up Jared Goff to get him raises some questions.

On Sunday, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks posed an interesting question about McVay. He wondered if McVay is prone to losing interest in star players due to his confidence in his ability to develop stars on his own.

“Is it fair to say that Sean McVay falls out of love quickly with his stars based on how his track record with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley??” Brooks asked.

It’s an interesting question that Brooks puts forward. McVay has traded stars like Todd Gurley and Jared Goff in back-to-back seasons now. Both of them were seen as cornerstones of the franchise just two seasons ago.

Everyone in the league has an ego. I think McVay’s treatment of his stars should be discussed. Like most coaches, he values his system and think it “creates” stars… There’s a fine line, though. Great players make schemes pop. He needs to keep that in mind. #Rams #NFL https://t.co/aycR0o2HXQ — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 31, 2021

But by the same token, it’s also very possible that the great seasons Gurley and Goff had were the real outliers to Sean McVay.

Both players ended up having very disappointing seasons in 2020. Gurley had his first season with less than 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite playing in 15 games. Goff came up short in a number of big games for the team.

Sean McVay is considered a great offensive mind. But that mind is going to be put to the task this year with Stafford now under center.

What will the Rams’ record be in 2021?