NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time.

On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now be played on December 21st at 7 p.m. EST.

The change comes amid a massive outbreak of COVID-19 on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster. Earlier this week, the Rams had the highest number of positive COVID tests of any team in the league.

It’s not just the Rams and Seahawks being moved either. Two other NFL games have been moved as well: Browns-Raiders and Eagles-Washington have been moved to Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Interestingly enough, the NFL decided to have the Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games at the same time.

So … Monday, 5 p.m. ET: Raiders at Browns.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Vikings at Bears.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Washington at Eagles.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Rams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

Sports leagues across the country are currently dealing with a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. The NBA and NCAA have both had to cancel or reschedule a slew of games in the past week to cope with it all.

The timing could hardly be worse for the NFL. With the playoffs just around the corner, big name players are starting to drop like flies from playoff contending teams.

The league’s handling of the recent surge couldn’t be worse either though. They waited until quite literally the last minute to make some of these changes.

This final month of football is going to be a messy one. That’s for sure.