NFL Fans Are Roasting The New Rams Uniform Video

The Los Angeles Rams showcased their new look to the rest of the NFL on Wednesday, but the public’s reaction hasn’t been too positive. To make matters worse, the team released an odd video on social media that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the new uniforms.

Los Angeles used the following captioned for the video: “We really can’t wait to score some touchdowns in these.” However, the video itself had nothing to do with football.

Kupp was shown playing golf and practicing his skills on the guitar, meanwhile Woods was shooting hoops and washing his car. None of these actions really make any sense, but obviously the Rams were going for a comedic approach.

Judging off fans’ replies to this video, the majority of people don’t find this video funny at all. Honestly, it’s hard to blame them for not liking it.

Here’s the video from the team’s official Instagram account:

Rams legend Eric Dickerson shared his thoughts on his former team’s new uniforms today on AM 570 LA Sports Radio, saying “This is a man’s sport. And to me, it just looks soft and doesn’t look like football.”

Outside of the current players on the Rams’ roster, it’s tough to tell who really likes the new uniforms for Los Angeles.

Well, at least the team’s new venue for the 2020 season looks pretty sweet.