NFL Fans React To Sean McVay’s Comment On The Giants

It’s unclear if Sean McVay has watched the New York Giants play this season.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McVay was asked about preparing his 2-1 Rams to take on the winless Giants. After seeing the 49ers backups handle the Giants with ease in Week 3, he had a surprising comment.

“This is a real pain getting ready for this defense,” McVay said. The Giants defense ranks in the middle of the pack right now, but gave up 36 points and over 400 yards of offense to the 49ers.

Needless to say, NFL fans are having some fun with the comment. Even many Giants fans agreed that an offensive genius like him probably won’t have much trouble.

Rams coach Sean McVay on preparing for the Giants: "This is a real pain getting ready for this defense.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 30, 2020

“I bet, his offense is salivating and they all want the ball,” one person replied. “His struggle is to figure out how to distribute TDs to each skill player so one doesn’t hoard them all.”

“Must be hard deciding which offensive player on the Rams is going to win the week for fantasy teams across the world,” wrote another.

McVay and the Rams are coming off a frustrating loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 where they overcame a 25-point deficit, only to lose with 21 seconds to play. Suffice it to say, his Rams will be eager to put the Giants away quickly and easily.

Then again, pride comes before a fall.

Will McVay and the Rams crush the Giants in Week 4, or is there a possible upset brewing?