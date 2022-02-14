The Spun

NFL Fans React To NBC’s New Super Bowl Scorebug

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels speaking onstage.

In the final game of the 2021 NFL season, NBC decided to roll out a new scorebug for Super Bowl LVI.

It seems like this new graphic is a little crisper and has darker lettering. It’s definitely more centered.

For comparisons sake, here’s a look at the new look vs. the scorebug it replaced, which NBC happened to debut in the Super Bowl four years ago.

Like with most new things, the internet reaction to the fresh scorebug is mixed. Some people are digging it, while others are flat out hating it.

In the middle are those who don’t necessarily dislike the change, but didn’t really see a problem with the old look.

What are your thoughts on the new NBC scorebug?

