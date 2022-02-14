NFL Fans React To NBC’s New Super Bowl Scorebug

In the final game of the 2021 NFL season, NBC decided to roll out a new scorebug for Super Bowl LVI.

It seems like this new graphic is a little crisper and has darker lettering. It’s definitely more centered.

For comparisons sake, here’s a look at the new look vs. the scorebug it replaced, which NBC happened to debut in the Super Bowl four years ago.

NBC debuts a more centered scorebug for the Super Bowl https://t.co/pAo6KsAQwz pic.twitter.com/x2OWmal9Ep — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2022

🚨🚨🚨 NEW NBC SCOREBUG ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/INyA6n77L4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2018

Like with most new things, the internet reaction to the fresh scorebug is mixed. Some people are digging it, while others are flat out hating it.

In the middle are those who don’t necessarily dislike the change, but didn’t really see a problem with the old look.

I can't fully explain it, but the NBC Super Bowl scorebug looks like a Mini Cooper center console. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 13, 2022

The new scorebug sucks. Numbers way too big. Why do this too us on the Super Bowl — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 13, 2022

The NBC Score Bug: If it ain't broke, try to make it as bleh as possible. — The Shit in Shitposter (@UrinatingTree) February 13, 2022

I do not mind the new NBC score bug. It’s pretty good. pic.twitter.com/CNfWjgFkv2 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 13, 2022

That scorebug looks like a winamp skin — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) February 13, 2022

The new scorebug from NBC. It’s smaller than its previous one. Less clutter is good. pic.twitter.com/eGtf2i4KQl — Ken Fang — Get your shots!!!! (@fangsbites) February 13, 2022

How do we feel about this scorebug yall? I kinda love it. @tylerdrewscott pic.twitter.com/FMvweVKgLz — Larry FooteSack (@atxhobogrl) February 13, 2022

NBC scorebug sucks bring back the old one — Jake Hitt (@jake_hitt06) February 13, 2022

