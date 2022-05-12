Odell Beckham Reveals Where He Wants To Be: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned, but that's not because he's having trouble picking a landing spot. On Wednesday, he revealed that he knows where he wants to play next season.

Beckham responded to a tweet that said, "Then you don’t know the @RamsNFL culture. They always take proven commodities if it fits the #plan and #culture however not before bringing back @obj."

The star wideout's response to that tweet was telling to say the least.

"They know where I wanna be," Beckham tweeted. "Just can't play for free!"

It certainly sounds like Beckham is interested in returning to the Rams, and clearly, their fan base wants him back in Los Angeles.

Despite this tweet, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said an Odell Beckham Jr. signing isn't imminent right now.

Unfortunately for Beckham, the torn ACL he suffered in February has really derailed his value on the open market.

Perhaps the Rams will make a stronger push for Beckham as training camp inches closer.