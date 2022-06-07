NFL Fans React To Rams' Significant Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams unfortunately did not make it through his first NFL minicamp unscathed.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed this afternoon that Williams, the team's fifth-round draft pick this year, broke his foot in practice last week and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Williams is expected back during training camp, but Fantasy Points analyst Dr. Edwin Porras is a little worried about the extend of the injury.

"If this is a Jones fracture (D. Henry injury) the 10 week mark that’s recommended is the second week of August but could be another 4-6 weeks after that depending on procedure/healing/complications," Porras wrote.

Meanwhile, some Rams can't help but point out the team's recent bad luck with running back injuries, which included Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. getting hurt last season.

Others are breathing a sigh of relief that Williams' injury is not more serious.

The Rams added Williams out of Notre Dame in this year's draft, hoping his well-rounded game would complement Akers and Henderson in the team's running back rotation.

Hopefully his foot heals and Williams avoids any further injury issues this year.