NFL Insider Details How Odell Beckham Jr Made His Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Rams agreed to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal. He’ll have the chance to rebuild his stock while competing on a Super Bowl contender.

During this Friday’s edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared some interesting details on Beckham’s decision.

“Odell Beckham Jr. started calling teams and informing them that they were out. He started with about five teams, and we know them by now – the Chiefs, Saints, Seahawks. Those teams were out,” Rapoport said. “And then it was really down to two: the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. These were the two teams Odell spotlighted originally. Winning culture, real chance to go deep in the playoffs, pretty good quarterbacks for both of these two teams.”

So what led Beckham to Los Angeles? Rapoport said the Rams had a much better offer on the table for the All-Pro wide receiver.

“The Packers offered the minimum, which was not very much. The Rams offered more, up to $4.25 million based on team-based incentives.”

The Rams didn’t really need another wide receiver, but it doesn’t hurt to add another playmaker to Sean McVay’s offense.

It’s unclear if Beckham will suit up for the Rams’ showdown with the 49ers on Monday night. If he doesn’t suit up, he’ll probably make his Rams debut on Nov. 28 against the Packers.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.