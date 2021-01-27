NFL Insider Has Update On Jared Goff’s Future With Rams

Anyone who has been paying close attention to the Los Angeles Rams over the past few days would realize the front office is running out of patience with Jared Goff.

The Rams gave Goff a four-year, $134 million extension after leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season. It was a high-risk, high-reward move for Los Angeles that simply hasn’t paid off thus far

Goff has struggled to take care of the football, throwing a combined 29 interceptions over the last two seasons. That’s just not acceptable for a quarterback who is getting paid top dollar.

Rams general manager Les Snead recently turned some heads with his latest remark about the former No. 1 pick, saying “Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment.”

It doesn’t take a world-class investigator to realize that Los Angeles is frustrated with Goff. In fact, the coaching staff might not even start him next season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are expected to have an open quarterback competition between Goff and John Wolford.

From NFL Now: #Rams QB Jared Goff has done so many good things in LA – 45 wins since 2017! – while John Wolford impressed during his short window. Expect an open QB competition in camp to help it shake out, I'm told. pic.twitter.com/mPSEuaDiF1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Rapoport said this quarterback competition will only happen if Goff is on the roster.

“Here’s my understanding of where it is for the Los Angeles Rams. If Jared Goff is not traded, expect an open quarterback competition in training camp.”

Finding a team to take on Goff’s contract will be challenging, but the Rams have shown in the past they can manipulate the salary cap to make things work.