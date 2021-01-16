NFL Insider Offers Latest On Rams WR Cooper Kupp

With kickoff still a few hours away, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t sure if Cooper Kupp will be in the starting lineup. The star wideout suffered a knee injury last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp was blocking on a run play when he suffered a non-contact injury. It wasn’t diagnosed as a serious injury, but it could be enough to keep him out of this afternoon’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are considering Kupp a “true game-time decision” for this weekend’s game due to bursitis in his knee.

The Rams will not make a decision on Kupp’s status until his pregame warm-ups are over.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is considered a “true game-time decision” for today’s Divisional Playoff against the Packers due to the bursitis in his knee, per source. Rams do not expect to decide on his status until pre-game warmups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

Kupp is crucial component of the Rams’ passing attack, so if he can’t go that’ll put a lot of pressure on Robert Woods to carry that position group. The Eastern Washington product had four catches for 78 yards against the Seahawks prior to his injury.

Los Angeles is already banged up on offense since Jared Goff’s thumb isn’t at 100 percent. In the event that Kupp can’t suit up this afternoon, Sean McVay will need to have the game of his life as a play-caller.

Kickoff for the Rams-Packers game is at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX.