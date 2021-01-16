The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Offers Latest On Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp running with the football.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With kickoff still a few hours away, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t sure if Cooper Kupp will be in the starting lineup. The star wideout suffered a knee injury last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp was blocking on a run play when he suffered a non-contact injury. It wasn’t diagnosed as a serious injury, but it could be enough to keep him out of this afternoon’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are considering Kupp a “true game-time decision” for this weekend’s game due to bursitis in his knee.

The Rams will not make a decision on Kupp’s status until his pregame warm-ups are over.

Kupp is crucial component of the Rams’ passing attack, so if he can’t go that’ll put a lot of pressure on Robert Woods to carry that position group. The Eastern Washington product had four catches for 78 yards against the Seahawks prior to his injury.

Los Angeles is already banged up on offense since Jared Goff’s thumb isn’t at 100 percent. In the event that Kupp can’t suit up this afternoon, Sean McVay will need to have the game of his life as a play-caller.

Kickoff for the Rams-Packers game is at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.