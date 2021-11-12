NFL Insider Reveals Rams “Plan” For Odell Beckham Jr This Week

The long and dramatic wait is over. Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. What now?

If the Rams were playing this Sunday, there’d be practically no shot for OBJ to play. But they have an extra day of practice to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Beckham will take part in the Rams’ practice this afternoon as long as he passes a physical.

There’s also a chance OBJ suits up and plays, albeit in a small capacity, against the 49ers on Monday night.

“The plan is for Odell Beckham, once physical passed, to be a part of #Rams practice today in some capacity,” Fowler reported via Twitter. “The feeling is playing Monday could be tough but team is open to it.”

The plan is for Odell Beckham, once physical passed, to be a part of #Rams practice today in some capacity. The feeling is playing Monday could be tough but team is open to it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 12, 2021

We find it hard to believe the Rams won’t find a way to get Odell Beckham Jr. a few snaps on Monday night.

The entire NFL world wants to see it. And the 49ers have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so it wouldn’t be too much of a test for OBJ.

If Beckham doesn’t see the field on Monday, the next time we’d get to see him in a Rams uniform wouldn’t be until Nov. 28 when Los Angeles takes on the Green Bay Packers. Talk about drama.

OBJ’s availability for the 49ers game will largely depend on how he looks in practice heading into the weekend.