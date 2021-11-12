The Spun

NFL Insider Shares New Details Of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rams Contract

Odell Beckham warming up on the sidelines.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Denver Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

We already knew Odell Beckham Jr. was heading to the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal. Now, we know how much they’ll be paying him.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham’s one-year pact could earn him up to $4.25 million, if he reaches all of the team-based incentives included. One of those bonuses is a $500,000 sum for the team winning the Super Bowl.

Overall, it looks like between signing bonus and money for the rest of the season, Beckham will be guaranteed at least $1.25 million.

After being released by the Cleveland Browns and clearing waivers earlier this week, Beckham chose the Rams over the Green Bay Packers.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots were among the other teams that reportedly pursued the three-time Pro Bowler.

In LA, Beckham will join a crowded wide receiver room, working alongside Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. However, he still should be afforded plenty of opportunities in head coach Sean McVay’s offense, which usually calls for spreading the ball around.

