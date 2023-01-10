NFL Insider Suggests Sean McVay Is Creating 'Awkward' Situation With Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following the Rams' regular-season finale, head coach Sean McVay revealed that he'll take the "appropriate time" to think about his future in Los Angeles.

It was then reported on Tuesday by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that McVay has allowed his staff members to "explore opportunities" elsewhere.

Moments ago, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared his thoughts on McVay's latest decision.

Florio feels like McVay is creating an "awkward" situation in Los Angeles, which would then make his departure more understandable to the rest of the NFL world.

"I'm fascinated by the very public process by which Sean McVay is disconnecting from the Rams," Florio wrote. "It's almost as if he's deliberately trying to make it so awkward for him to stay that he'll have no choice but to leave.

"Or maybe he's playing 3-D chess, making his deliberations widely known in the hopes that a team more close to contention will try to pry him away from the Rams for 2023 and beyond."

McVay has been linked to a few broadcasting gigs over the past year. If he wants to step away from the gridiron, he'll have an opportunity to try out TV.

Of course, the Rams would prefer that McVay sticks around for the 2023 season. He has a 60-38 record as the team's head coach.