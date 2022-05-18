NFL Star Reveals He Wants To Own A Team Someday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bobby Wagner's playing days are not done yet, but he already has a plan in mind for post-retirement.

Wagner, who signed a five-year free agent contract with the Rams this offseason, told reporters today he wants to eventually own an NFL franchise when his career ends.

Wagner also says the team has already helped set him up with resources to potentially pursue that goal.

A second-round draft pick in 2012, Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl and making eight Pro Bowl appearances. He also logged eight All-Pro selections, including six first-team honors.

Wagner was released by Seattle this offseason, and even though his tenure did not end on the right note, he has bounced back with no problem.

Wagner's five-year free agent contract is worth up to $65 million, and the Rams are apparently doing more than just paying him a large salary.

They are working to help him with his future goals as well.