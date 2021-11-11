The Spun

NFL World Looking Forward To Rams vs. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Rams head coach Sean McVay at a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams meet on the field following the game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 41-39. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams’ first Monday Night Football game of the season could not have come at a better time.

This Monday night, the Rams will travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan always produces intense battles. There will be added intensity during Monday’s game.

The Rams’ newest additions – Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. – will likely make their Rams debuts on Monday night. If they do, it’ll give NFL fans the opportunity to see what Los Angeles is capable of at full strength.

It’s safe to say Monday Night Football between the Rams and 49ers will be one of the most watched games of the season. Buckle up.

NFL fans are getting excited for Monday night’s showdown. It’s probably going to be a blowout, though.

The 49ers are in a major slump. They’re 3-5 this season and practically out of the race for the NFC West title. If we’re lucky, Kyle Shanahan will give Trey Lance plenty of snaps, further adding to the game’s excitement level.

At the very least, we’re going to see what the Rams are made of. There’s no doubt they’re going to want to put on a show with the rest of the sports world watching.

Most seem to believe the Rams and 49ers are heading in opposite directions. We’ll find out next week.

The Niners host the new-look Los Angeles Rams next Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

