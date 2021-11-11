NFL World Looking Forward To Rams vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams’ first Monday Night Football game of the season could not have come at a better time.

This Monday night, the Rams will travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan always produces intense battles. There will be added intensity during Monday’s game.

The Rams’ newest additions – Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. – will likely make their Rams debuts on Monday night. If they do, it’ll give NFL fans the opportunity to see what Los Angeles is capable of at full strength.

It’s safe to say Monday Night Football between the Rams and 49ers will be one of the most watched games of the season. Buckle up.

Monday Night Football: Rams at 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

NFL fans are getting excited for Monday night’s showdown. It’s probably going to be a blowout, though.

The 49ers are in a major slump. They’re 3-5 this season and practically out of the race for the NFC West title. If we’re lucky, Kyle Shanahan will give Trey Lance plenty of snaps, further adding to the game’s excitement level.

At the very least, we’re going to see what the Rams are made of. There’s no doubt they’re going to want to put on a show with the rest of the sports world watching.

At this point I'm convinced Sean McVay is making all these moves to not just win a SB but to also beat the hell out of the 49ers. Which will likely happen on Monday night. My week just got more depressing. Good for the Rams though. Excited to see what they do this year. — 49ers Stats R (@twain_w) November 11, 2021

If Odell, is allowed to play, we are going to find out a lot about the LA Rams this Monday when he played 49ers. And yes I pick the LA Rams to win this game before decide Odell but now sign it makes it a guaranteed 💯 — SHAE. 🖤 (@ShaeMacSports) November 11, 2021

What a pickup from the Rams!! They are really trying to make a super bowl team and they don’t care how much help they can get. He will probably play Monday when they take on the 49ers on MNF!! https://t.co/usNFbURo0P — NFL.County (@NflCounty) November 11, 2021

It’s going to be awesome when the 49ers beat the Rams on Monday night! #FTTB — Jeff Friend (@Friend815) November 11, 2021

Seahawks: I got a Russell Wilson! Cardinals: I got a Kyler Murray! Rams: I got an OBJ! 49ers: pic.twitter.com/96x2vK5Wq1 — 49ers Gab (@49ersGab) November 11, 2021

Most seem to believe the Rams and 49ers are heading in opposite directions. We’ll find out next week.

The Niners host the new-look Los Angeles Rams next Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.