It did not take Odell Beckham Jr. long to make an impact in his first playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the Rams’ second possession of the game, Beckham got things started with a 17-yard reception to open the drive. He later capped the march off with a four-yard touchdown grab on a goal line fade pattern.

The touchdown was the sixth for OBJ in his last eight games dating back to the regular season. It was also the first postseason TD of his career; he had only played in one playoff game before tonight, a wild card contest with the New York Giants five years ago.

Beckham has a way of eliciting a reaction to almost anything he does, so not surprisingly Twitter blew up after he scored tonight.

Odell Beckham Jr. has 6 Rec TD over past 8 games with #Rams.

He had 0 Rec TD in first 6 games of season with #Browns

Amazingly, in 8 seasons, that was Odell's 1st ever playoff TD. Until tonight, he had played in only one, for which he prepared for a game on the Frozen Tundra by taking a day off on South Beach. He dropped 2 big passes early in that loss at Green Bay, including a TD pass.

Thus far, Odell has fit in much better with LA than he did with the Cleveland Browns. He’s become one of the top goal line receiving weapons in the league.

Thus far, it has been all Rams tonight. They lead 14-0 early in the second quarter on ESPN.