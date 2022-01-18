The Spun

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It did not take Odell Beckham Jr. long to make an impact in his first playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the Rams’ second possession of the game, Beckham got things started with a 17-yard reception to open the drive. He later capped the march off with a four-yard touchdown grab on a goal line fade pattern.

The touchdown was the sixth for OBJ in his last eight games dating back to the regular season. It was also the first postseason TD of his career; he had only played in one playoff game before tonight, a wild card contest with the New York Giants five years ago.

Beckham has a way of eliciting a reaction to almost anything he does, so not surprisingly Twitter blew up after he scored tonight.

Thus far, Odell has fit in much better with LA than he did with the Cleveland Browns. He’s become one of the top goal line receiving weapons in the league.

Thus far, it has been all Rams tonight. They lead 14-0 early in the second quarter on ESPN.

