The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Rams Speculation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are already loaded with offensive weapons. They couldn’t really have room for Odell Beckham Jr., could they?

Since the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, a handful of teams have been mentioned the most frequently as possible landing spots. They are the Packers, Chiefs, Saints and Patriots, though other organizations are also rumored to be interested in OBJ.

Today, whispers popped up that the Rams might be one of those other teams. When head coach Sean McVay was asked about the noise at his press conference, he played coy with the media.

Then, Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic tweeted that she has heard the team is “very much in play” for signing Beckham. If they managed to pull this off, Los Angeles would have an abundance of riches at wideout with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Beckham and Van Jefferson.

Naturally, all of this Rams chatter has the NFL media world buzzing about the possibility of OBJ heading to Tinseltown.

We’ll see if the Rams are able to get this hypothetical deal done soon.

Stay tuned.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.