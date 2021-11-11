NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Rams Speculation

The Los Angeles Rams are already loaded with offensive weapons. They couldn’t really have room for Odell Beckham Jr., could they?

Since the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, a handful of teams have been mentioned the most frequently as possible landing spots. They are the Packers, Chiefs, Saints and Patriots, though other organizations are also rumored to be interested in OBJ.

Today, whispers popped up that the Rams might be one of those other teams. When head coach Sean McVay was asked about the noise at his press conference, he played coy with the media.

Then, Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic tweeted that she has heard the team is “very much in play” for signing Beckham. If they managed to pull this off, Los Angeles would have an abundance of riches at wideout with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Beckham and Van Jefferson.

Naturally, all of this Rams chatter has the NFL media world buzzing about the possibility of OBJ heading to Tinseltown.

But do they know they don’t have to trade a 1st round pick for him? https://t.co/8vBQjhnswS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 11, 2021

Kinda surprising because they wouldn’t have to send a draft pick for him. https://t.co/1dfNq5CP2o — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 11, 2021

the Rams are still gonna find a way to give up draft picks for Odell, I know it https://t.co/LJ51jZCGfF — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 11, 2021

When Rams get the comp pick when OBJ leaves: pic.twitter.com/IHvVvEVOGj — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 11, 2021

“Are you guys going to pass on OBJ?” https://t.co/WmRjN4IlKw pic.twitter.com/s8MX72Zeaa — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 11, 2021

When Odell still picks the Saints over the Rams Les Snead be like: pic.twitter.com/5ALMz6p2G0 — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 11, 2021

The LA Rams are somehow in on Odell Beckham Jr. Literally how. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 11, 2021

We’ll see if the Rams are able to get this hypothetical deal done soon.

