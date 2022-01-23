NFL World Reacts To Officiating In Rams-Bucs Game

It’s never a good thing when you’re an NFL official and your name is being mentioned heavily on Twitter during a playoff game.

That’s what is going on with Shawn Hochuli during this afternoon’s Rams-Bucs NFC divisional showdown. Hochuli, the son of legendary former NFL ref Ed Hochuli, has a well-deserved reputation for being quick on the trigger with throwing flags.

So far today, we’ve seen Hochuli call Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and do the same for Tom Brady. Brady was livid that Hochuli did not call an apparent hit to the helmet on a Los Angeles defender.

Tom Brady was visibly upset after taking a hit to the helmet, giving him a bloody lip. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after this interaction with the referee. pic.twitter.com/DLuXDq7hCj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

It stands to reason that the Bucs are getting fed up with Hochuli. Fans and analysts watching the game are already there.

Just take a look.

Is Shawn Hochuli addicted to unsportsmanlike conducts? — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) January 23, 2022

GTFOH Shawn Hochuli he is the WORST — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 23, 2022

Shawn Hochuli must be stopped — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) January 23, 2022

Shawn Hochuli is out of control. Again. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 23, 2022

Funny thing is, referee Shawn Hochuli spent like five minutes yucking it up with Tom Brady before the game. That vibe changed in an hour, ey? — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 23, 2022

Don’t forget we’re all here to watch Shawn Hochuli. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 23, 2022

Shawn Hochuli volunteers to bring napkins to a party. https://t.co/ghO2IQHEzg — Danny King (@DannyKing___) January 23, 2022

The one good thing right now is that if this game continues to unfold the way it has thus far, Hochuli and his crew won’t be put in a position to make any kind of crucial, outcome-changing calls.

The Rams are putting a beating on Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. They lead 20-3 late in the second quarter on NBC.