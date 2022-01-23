The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Officiating In Rams-Bucs Game

Matthew Stafford speaks up close with a referee during a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with a referee in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s never a good thing when you’re an NFL official and your name is being mentioned heavily on Twitter during a playoff game.

That’s what is going on with Shawn Hochuli during this afternoon’s Rams-Bucs NFC divisional showdown. Hochuli, the son of legendary former NFL ref Ed Hochuli, has a well-deserved reputation for being quick on the trigger with throwing flags.

So far today, we’ve seen Hochuli call Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and do the same for Tom Brady. Brady was livid that Hochuli did not call an apparent hit to the helmet on a Los Angeles defender.

It stands to reason that the Bucs are getting fed up with Hochuli. Fans and analysts watching the game are already there.

The one good thing right now is that if this game continues to unfold the way it has thus far, Hochuli and his crew won’t be put in a position to make any kind of crucial, outcome-changing calls.

The Rams are putting a beating on Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. They lead 20-3 late in the second quarter on NBC.

