NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald Punishment News

A portion of Aaron Donald’s next paycheck will be going to the National Football League.
Donald got face-to-face with Cardinals offensive lineman DJ Humphries during the Rams’ 34-11 blowout win. During the exchange, the Rams‘ defensive nightmare appeared to grab Humphries around the neck.
The NFL has fined Donald $10,815 for his actions.
“#Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, roughhousing with #Cardinals OT DJ Humphries after a play Monday night,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Humphries was not fined.”
This is a pretty light fine considering Aaron Donald appeared to try and choke a player with his own two hands.
Football fans aren’t happy.
“Donald should have been ejected for attempting to choke Humphries. $10,815 is a pathetic fine,” a fan said. “It is only $500 more than Chandler Jones was punished for honoring NFL great Freddie Joe Nunn.”
“Choked DJ and only got fined 10k, yet Ceedee gets fined more for wearing his socks to high. Keep pushing that LA agenda NFL,” another commented.
“Donald choked a guy out (for at least the 3rd time – that I know of) And gets a 10K fine. Tyreek celebrates with pom poms (for the first time – that I know of) & gets a $12k fine. Ah, the NFL priorities…,” one fan said.
Aaron Donald definitely got away with one. He’s lucky he wasn’t suspended.
The Rams battle the Buccaneers on Sunday.