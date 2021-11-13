A Rams offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods is practically unstoppable. However, one of the four is going to miss the rest of this season with an injury.

The Rams discovered on Saturday afternoon that Woods tore his ACL during practice on Friday. He’ll miss the rest of the season, as a result.

This is a devastating blow for one of the league’s best offenses. Woods isn’t just a factor in the passing game. He’s also an excellent blocker and makes the extra plays coaches love to see. Woods will miss the rest of the season, meaning Kupp and Beckham Jr. will have to step up to the plate in his absence.

NFL players and fans have been sending Woods supportive messages all afternoon. Take a look.

The loss of Robert Woods cannot be overstated. He is the Rams do-everything receiver, all the “little things” that don’t show up in the stats + obviously is a staple in the passing game itself. https://t.co/mJOv15pyM7 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 13, 2021

Wow. Forget "week-to-week league." The NFL is a "day-to-day" league. Fortunes can change quickly and now there's a very clear role for Odell Beckham Jr. on the Rams: to replace Robert Woods https://t.co/VUaVZdiXIF — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 13, 2021

It’s worth mentioning Robert Woods isn’t just a star wideout, he’s a team captain.

Sean McVay spoke at length about the impact both Woods and Kupp – another team captain – have on the team on Friday afternoon.

“It’s why… I think it’s very rare that you see receivers with ‘C’ on their chests,” McVay said. “And both of those guys have it. I think it’s a reflection of who they are as people, No. 1. They are great competitors. But they’re all about the right stuff. We talk about this ‘We, not me’ being a part of how we want to operate and I think those two guys epitomize it as good as anybody.”

Sean McVay today, on Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, is very much worth your time. pic.twitter.com/l1HjNC3QlP — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 12, 2021

The Odell Beckham Jr. signing became more important now than it ever was. He figures to get all of Woods’ touches the rest of this season.

The Rams take on the 49ers next Monday night.