NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties.

The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.

The ball fell incomplete as linebacker Logan Wilson appeared to break up the pass. However, Wilson was called for holding on the play. It was a very ticky-tack call from the officials, who had remained silent for most of the game.

Of course, fans were not happy with the call. Here was some of the reaction from football fans.

“NFL rigged. Not holding on Kupp. Let em play,” one fan said.

Another fan thinks it was a penalty and the only way the linebacker was close if because he held onto Kupp.

“Only way a LB is keeping up with Cooper Kupp out of a break is by holding him,” the fan said.

“The fix is in now. That was NOT holding on Kupp. NFL is so bad with the rigging of these games,” another fan said.

Did the refs get it right?