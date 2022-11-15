NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp Injury Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp's 2022 season could be over. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams placed their star receiver on injured reserve.

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 10. He'll undergo surgery and miss at least the next four weeks.

With the Rams' season spiraling out of control, it's possible the coaching staff rests Kupp for an extended period of time. There's no purpose in rushing him back if they're eliminated from playoff contention by next month.

Fantasy football owners are understandably devastated about this news. Kupp was having yet another dominant season.

In nine games this year, Kupp has 75 receptions for 812 yard and six touchdowns.

"Down goes my fantasy team," one person said.

Another fantasy football owner had the following reaction to this announcement: "I didn't want to succeed in fantasy anyways."

One fan tweeted, "If the Rams didn’t know it was over then, they sure do now lol."

The Rams' receiving corps will now be led by Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.

It'll be nearly impossible to replace Kupp's production on a weekly basis, which means the Rams will have to find other ways to win.