NFL World Reacts To Crazy Rams-Bucs Finish

In a game that will go down as an instant classic (and perhaps have bigger implications based on what Tom Brady does next), the Rams upset the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in a wild 30-27 win.

The Rams stormed out to a 27-3 lead as the offense took advantage of many Bucs mistakes. Defensively, the Rams had Tom Brady’s number, putting him on the ground multiple times.

Things got heated in the fourth quarter as penalties, missed field goals and turnovers allowed the Bucs to erase that 24-point deficit. When a Leonard Fournette touchdown tied the game at 27-27, people were saying that the Rams would pull an Atlanta Falcons and lose the game.

But on a final drive that could define his NFL career, Rams QB Matthew Stafford drove the team down the field for a game-winning field goal. With that, the Rams will now host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

NFL fans were left stunned, but not speechless after seeing the ending to this incredible game:

Wow🤯🤯🤯….this bucs vs rams game was a instant classic — Dillion Sneed M.Ed. (@CoachDeeSneed) January 23, 2022

Rams really beat the Bucs when it looked like they were toast. Stafford erased all the demons in his career with a classic performance today — George Middleton (@george51391) January 23, 2022

rams/bucs game was too lit instant classic — höŁŁyWØØD (@Gr8st2everTweet) January 23, 2022

Great game bucs and rams ! Classic — BEEZOGxNG (@_BEEZOGxNG) January 23, 2022

As mentioned earlier, this game could have greater significance in the long term. Tom Brady still has a year left on his Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract, but there have been whispers that he’s mulling retirement.

Brady never seems closer to retiring than right after a devastating playoff loss, and this would certainly qualify.

Knowing Brady, he’ll want to go out on top rather than with a whimper. But if there’s one thing we know about Tom Brady it’s that you can never REALLY know with Tom Brady.

Was Rams-Bucs the best game of the 2021-22 NFL season?