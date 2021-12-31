NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Cam Akers News

The Spun

Rams running back Cam Akers is getting closer to a return, but it won’t be this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to the media that he doesn’t expect Akers to play against the Ravens, but that his return could be in Week 18 against the 49ers.

Akers tore his Achilles just five months ago and it’s almost a miracle that he’s even in this situation. McVay echoed that sentiment this week.

“That was always the timeline that we’ve had in place,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we’ve always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots. But the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well.”

Akers had a stellar 2020 season as a rookie and finished with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries.

The NFL world seems pleased that Akers is being eased into things even though he’s quite the weapon for the Rams.

Kickoff for Rams-Ravens will be at 1 p.m. ET.

