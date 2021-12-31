NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Cam Akers News

Rams running back Cam Akers is getting closer to a return, but it won’t be this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to the media that he doesn’t expect Akers to play against the Ravens, but that his return could be in Week 18 against the 49ers.

Sean McVay isn’t ready to rule anything out re. Cam Akers this week, but issues a reminder that the 49ers game/the playoffs has always been the targeted timeline for his return. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 30, 2021

Sean McVay says it's looking more likely that RB Cam Akers, who is on the active roster but is five months removed from suffering a torn Achilles, will NOT play on Sunday against the Ravens. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 31, 2021

Akers tore his Achilles just five months ago and it’s almost a miracle that he’s even in this situation. McVay echoed that sentiment this week.

“That was always the timeline that we’ve had in place,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we’ve always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots. But the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well.”

Akers had a stellar 2020 season as a rookie and finished with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries.

The NFL world seems pleased that Akers is being eased into things even though he’s quite the weapon for the Rams.

Makes a lot of sense. I’d guess he gets a tune up next week if they want to use him in the playoffs. But we’ll see … I doubt all of this for show if they didn’t plan to use him for playoffs – which has always been their stated target return https://t.co/8XAqKkoGRr — Jakob Sanderson (RTDB) (@FF_RTDB) December 31, 2021

Clearly that’s been the plan all along. Why risk injury before the playoffs? https://t.co/4qLfFqKhuD — Drew Copley (@DrewASJax) December 31, 2021

Save him for the NFL playoffs https://t.co/VBgmzxNz1N — Dave Crews (@crewser128) December 31, 2021

good, don’t play him till playoffs https://t.co/xVmwppuepW — x – 🃏🗡 (@FREEPURELIFE) December 31, 2021

Just save him for the playoffs https://t.co/iaQhCDLG6f — Day (@MightBeDayo) December 31, 2021

Kickoff for Rams-Ravens will be at 1 p.m. ET.