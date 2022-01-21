NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News

The Rams got some great news on the injury front on Friday afternoon.

They’ve activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell off injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2022

Henderson last played for the Rams on Dec. 26 of last year against the Vikings. He finished that contest with 17 yards before exiting the game.

Joseph-Day hasn’t played since Oct. 24 and may not be used as much since Greg Gaines has been sensational. Gaines so far has 55 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, but Joseph-Day can still be good depth after having 38 total tackles before he went down.

Rochell can provide some depth as the third or fourth cornerback and finished the regular season with 14 total tackles (11 solo) with an interception and fumble recovery.

The NFL world is ecstatic that all three players will be back healthy for this one.

The winner of this game advances to the NFC Championship Game to play the winner of 49ers-Packers.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET