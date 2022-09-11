NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams Report

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Late in the summer, the San Francisco 49ers surprisingly reworked Jimmy Garoppolo's contract to keep him with the team.

If the latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter is accurate, they may have had good reason to do so. Schefter wrote today the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco's chief competition in the NFC West, had the "makings of a deal" in place if the 49ers released Garoppolo.

"It was going to be such a Rams move to make," a member of the 49ers organization told Schefter. "Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it."

The reactions to this report have ranged from 49ers fans thanking the team for keeping Jimmy G in the fold to people speculating that the Rams' interest in the veteran signal caller means Matthew Stafford's elbow is in worse shape than reported.

Garoppolo is serving as San Francisco's No. 2 quarterback behind Trey Lance this season. The 49ers currently lead the Chicago Bears 10-7 in the third quarter at a rainy Soldier Field.

The Rams, meanwhile, lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 on Thursday night, with Stafford throwing three interceptions.