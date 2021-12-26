NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Performance Today

The Spun

Even though the Rams are currently winning against the Vikings, it’s had little to do with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has had his worst game of the season thus far and has thrown three interceptions in three quarters. He also has barely completed 50% of his passes.

His first interception of the day was easily his worst. Just before halftime, Stafford was under pressure and instead of throwing it away, he threw it right to linebacker Anthony Barr.

Stafford was lucky that the defense was able to hold the Vikings to a field goal after that play.

After Minnesota got closer and made it 13-10, Brandon Powell took a punt to the house and extended L.A.’s lead back to 10 before Minnesota cut it to 20-13.

Stafford was then able to throw his first touchdown pass of the day to Odell Beckham Jr. to make it 27-13.

That said, the NFL world is having some fun at Stafford’s expense due to this mostly dreadful performance.

If the Rams are able to win this game, they’d get to 11-4 and first in the NFC West which seemed unlikely a few weeks ago.

Arizona was running away with the division before its three-game losing streak occurred which has opened the door back up for L.A.

You can view the rest of the Rams-Vikings game on FOX.

