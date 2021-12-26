NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Performance Today

Even though the Rams are currently winning against the Vikings, it’s had little to do with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has had his worst game of the season thus far and has thrown three interceptions in three quarters. He also has barely completed 50% of his passes.

His first interception of the day was easily his worst. Just before halftime, Stafford was under pressure and instead of throwing it away, he threw it right to linebacker Anthony Barr.

Stafford was lucky that the defense was able to hold the Vikings to a field goal after that play.

After Minnesota got closer and made it 13-10, Brandon Powell took a punt to the house and extended L.A.’s lead back to 10 before Minnesota cut it to 20-13.

Stafford was then able to throw his first touchdown pass of the day to Odell Beckham Jr. to make it 27-13.

That said, the NFL world is having some fun at Stafford’s expense due to this mostly dreadful performance.

Matt Stafford after the first pick pic.twitter.com/sNrh7osB9j — ً (@VANDERBlLT) December 26, 2021

Stafford with the deep bomb to Xavier Woods 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TTsetW1Cld — 💔 (@killmesIime) December 26, 2021

Stafford had OBJ for a long touchdown and underthrew him 20 yards. Unreal. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 26, 2021

Sean Mcvay watching Stafford throw 3 picks against the Vikings pic.twitter.com/h1Xj5l9UW9 — Woff(10-4)and(17-15) (@waredwoff) December 26, 2021

Matthew Stafford with his 3rd INT of the day 🤮 pic.twitter.com/TkhnOuDLaO — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) December 26, 2021

Stafford, just take Kupp on them rim route. You’re forcing throws now. Every int was a forced throw. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

3 INTs for Matthew Stafford, 1 more to complete a Baker — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Matthew Stafford is practically begging the Vikings to win this game — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 26, 2021

When you expected Stafford to put up numbers against the Vikings but he has 3 INTs… pic.twitter.com/T26ADwyi89 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 26, 2021

If the Rams are able to win this game, they’d get to 11-4 and first in the NFC West which seemed unlikely a few weeks ago.

Arizona was running away with the division before its three-game losing streak occurred which has opened the door back up for L.A.

