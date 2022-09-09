NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Performance Tonight

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It has been a 2022 regular season debut to forget for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, who led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI seven months ago, has been intercepted three times tonight by the Buffalo Bills, who are thrashing the defending champs 31-10 late in the fourth quarter.

It's only one game, but Stafford's performance, coupled with shaky offensive line play and the fact he was sidelined much of the summer with elbow soreness, has some worried that the veteran QB might be due to fall off.

Is this the beginning of a noticeable decline for Stafford? Or is everyone just overreacting in a major way to a season opener against what is expected to be the best team in the league?

It will take a few weeks for anyone to form a solid opinion on this topic.

But you can bet Rams fans will be watching intently to Stafford's play, starting next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.