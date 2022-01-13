NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s Honest Admission

This past Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams fell short to the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale. Although it was technically a home game for the Rams, the 49ers had way more fans present at SoFi Stadium.

During a recent podcast appearance, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, commented on this Week 18 matchup between the Rams and 49ers.

Kelly pointed out that her husband had to use a silent count at a home game because the 49ers’ fan base was so loud at SoFi Stadium.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing teams’ fans at a game,” Kelly Stafford said. “We came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there. It was wild. Matthew was on a silent count, and for those who don’t know what that is, when he hikes the ball it’s either a loud count where you can hear him or a silent count. Matthew was on a silent count. Jimmy Garoppolo was not. It was crazy.”

She then mentioned that Rams fans should not sell their tickets for Monday’s playoff game to Cardinals fans.

While there’s nothing wrong with what Kelly said, the NFL world isn’t surprised the Rams’ fan base is somewhat weak in Los Angeles.

“Problem is, there is like 300 Rams fans in the state of California,” one fan tweeted. “LA is a Raiders city. You are practically the Clippers. No matter what you do, you’ll never be #1 there. That stadium will always be taken over.”

“Hahahaha well she is realizing that the #49erFaithful travel very well,” another fan said. “Especially when playoffs are on the line.”

This particular fan sarcastically tweeted, “What a wonderful football town LA is.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Rams fans travel to Arizona for the team’s Wild Card matchup.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Rams game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.