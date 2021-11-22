NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Spun

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes out for warmups.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest professional athlete changing the way he gets paid.

Beckham, the new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, announced on Monday he’s converting 100 percent of his salary to Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.

The 29-year-old NFL star signed a one-year contract with the Rams just a few weeks ago. He’s guaranteed to make $1.25 million the rest of this season and could make as much as $4.25 million, counting incentives. The money he makes the rest of this season will be paid in bitcoin.

Beckham joins other notable professional athletes, like Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley, to go from cash to cryptocurrency.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp,” Beckham wrote. “To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW.”

This is a pretty groundbreaking development. And sports fans are taking notice.

Take a look at what people are saying about Odell Beckham Jr.’s latest announcement.

It’s probably only a matter of time before most professional athletes are converting some or all of their paychecks to cryptocurrency, specifically bitcoin.

Odell Beckham Jr., meanwhile, will try and help the Rams get back in the win column this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Los Angeles most recently fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football a week ago.

