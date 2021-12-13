The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Rams News

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey against the Cowboys.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams got some bad news on both sides of the ball on Monday afternoon.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and star tight end Tyler Higbee have both been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In order to be eligible to return this Sunday (they’re obviously out for tonight’s game against Arizona), both players will have to test negative twice in the span of 24 hours if they’re vaccinated.

These are two huge blows for the Rams as they were having great seasons. Ramsey has 59 total tackles (46 solo) along with one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended this season.

Higbee currently has 395 yards and three touchdowns on 44 receptions. He was coming off one of his better games of the season against Jacksonville last Sunday after he finished with 48 yards on five catches.

The NFL world was pretty upset after this news came out (especially Rams fans).

Kickoff for the Rams-Cardinals game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.

