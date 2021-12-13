NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Rams News

The Los Angeles Rams got some bad news on both sides of the ball on Monday afternoon.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and star tight end Tyler Higbee have both been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In order to be eligible to return this Sunday (they’re obviously out for tonight’s game against Arizona), both players will have to test negative twice in the span of 24 hours if they’re vaccinated.

These are two huge blows for the Rams as they were having great seasons. Ramsey has 59 total tackles (46 solo) along with one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended this season.

Higbee currently has 395 yards and three touchdowns on 44 receptions. He was coming off one of his better games of the season against Jacksonville last Sunday after he finished with 48 yards on five catches.

The NFL world was pretty upset after this news came out (especially Rams fans).

This game could get ugly quick https://t.co/zymaLOMktI — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 13, 2021

Rams are now without their best boundary corner, their nickel, their starting RT, their starting TE, and their starting RB. This was a must-win game to get back in the NFC West race against a division rival that blew them out earlier this season already. Not liking these odds… https://t.co/5UborHCvzl — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 13, 2021

Rams Current TE Room: Kendall Blanton:

• 262 lbs – 4.95 speed

• Blowout run last week

• Mainly special teams Brycen Hopkins:

• 245 lbs – 4.66 speed

• 20% snaps Week 12

• 2 total routes this year

• 130 college receptions https://t.co/tZn2PXA8xG — SAL Vetri (@SalVetriDFS) December 13, 2021

Things just got interesting 🤔 https://t.co/htkYbH6Lgb — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) December 13, 2021

this day just keeps getting longer…. https://t.co/8FyzCMPeo0 — Payo Time (@PayoTime) December 13, 2021

Kickoff for the Rams-Cardinals game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.