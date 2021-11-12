The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr Arriving In Los Angeles

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially arrived in the City of Angels.

The newest Los Angeles Rams wide receiver arrived in Los Angeles via the team’s private jet on Friday morning. Fantasy has turned into reality.

When news surfaced that OBJ signed with the Rams on Thursday afternoon, it was pretty hard to believe. And though it’s since been confirmed, it finally became a reality when Beckham stepped off the jet in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

Take a look.

It’s safe to say Rams fans are excited. They’ve been sending in their reactions to the OBJ news all-morning long.

Check out a few reactions in the tweets below.

It didn’t take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to reach out to Rams fans.

He sent Rams fans a message just moments after stepping off the jet on Friday afternoon.

“OBJ here. Just landed in LA. Feels good to be back home. Ready to get to work. Much love,” Beckham said.

Rams fans aren’t the only ones excited about the Beckham addition.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had plenty to say about the star wideout after the signing news.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a team, it’s an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he’ll fit right in and continue to get better and hopefully help us as a team,” Stafford said, via ESPN.com.

We could get our first look at Beckham in a Rams uniform as soon as Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

