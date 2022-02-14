NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now.

Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.

Earlier this week, Whitworth took home the illustrious honor of NFL’s Man of the Year. NBC highlighted that fact during the second quarter of tonight’s game, but it was a member of his family everyone was talking about.

Whitworth’s daughter was reading a magazine – and/or book – instead of watching the game (yes, it was between quarter). Regardless, fans loved what she was doing.

“NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth becomes the third player to start a #SuperBowl in his 40s. His daughter is celebrating by reading at the game,” The Recount tweeted.

NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth becomes the third player to start a #SuperBowl in his 40s. His daughter is celebrating by reading at the game. pic.twitter.com/zlyFF2FKCi — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

The football world couldn’t get enough.

“My kingdom for Andrew Whitworth’s daughter casually flipping through a magazine at the super bowl,” another fan said.

My kingdom for Andrew Whitworth’s daughter casually flipping through a magazine at the super bowl — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) February 14, 2022

The Whitworth’s have to be happy with the game so far. Los Angeles holds a 13-3 lead thanks to two passing touchdowns from Matthew Stafford.