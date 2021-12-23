The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Cam Akers News

Cam Akers on the field.

The Los Angeles Rams shocked NFL fans around the world this Thursday with their latest move. In a surprising turn of events, they designated Cam Akers to return from injured reserve.

In July, it was reported that Akers suffered a torn Achilles. At that time, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Akers was expected to miss the entire 2021 season.

Well, it’s pretty evident that things have changed. Akers isn’t a lock to return to the Rams’ lineup, but this latest move gives him three weeks to practice with the team before a final decision is made.

Of course, NFL fans can’t believe that Akers has a chance to play this season. Sometimes, it takes an athlete a full year to recover from a torn Achilles. In this particular case, it hasn’t even been eight months.

Here are some reactions to the latest Akers news:

As a rookie, Akers had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. Some analysts thought he would blossom into a superstar this season.

Though he has been fairly quiet about his recovery process, Akers recently shared a video of him working out. Perhaps that was his way of hinting that he would be back in time for the playoffs.

If Akers does return this season, he’ll join Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel in the backfield.

