NFL World Reacts To Rams, Cardinals Quarterback Matchup

This afternoon's Rams-Cardinals game will feature a quarterback matchup that no one saw coming a week ago.

With Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) both officially inactive, backups Colt McCoy and John Wolford will start for Arizona and Los Angeles, respectively.

No offense to McCoy and Wolford, but in some ways, this news mirrors the matchup between the two teams in itself. The Cardinals (3-6) and Rams (3-5) were supposed to be playoff contenders; instead, they have disappointed.

This was supposed to be Murray vs. Stafford, two quarterbacks in the upper half of the NFL at their position. Instead, we're getting McCoy vs. Wolford.

The battle of backups has been the butt of some jokes this afternoon.

"Stafford vs. Brady gave us 15 punts and 29 points last week. What are we going to get with Wolford vs. McCoy today?" asked The Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva.

"Imagine saving up, buying tickets to Rams-Cardinals, traveling to LA, and the QB matchup is Colt Mccoy vs. John Wolford," tweeted @Knicks_tape99.

"Colt McCoy/John Wolford happening at the same time as Josh McDaniels/High School Coach is a genuinely iconic window for the NFL," joked Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports.

"Matthew Stafford is also inactive. It's Colt McCoy vs. John Wolford. Battle of the century!" contributed NFL analyst Lindsey Ok.

Rams-Cardinals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.